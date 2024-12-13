Display Of Khaleeki Zain 26 Trophy Draws High Turnout
Date
12/13/2024 3:05:06 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
Photo feature by Abdullah Al-Mesri
KUWAIT, Dec 13 (KUNA) -- Amid a joyful atmosphere, the Walk mall witnessed tonight the exhibition of the trophy of the football Arabian Gulf Cup "Khaleeji Zain 26."
Many people gathered around the cup to take memorial pictures.
The tournament is due to be hosted by Kuwait between December 21 and January 3.
The ceremony was marked with display of shows by popular troupes mirroring the national heritage and customs and welcoming the visitors from other Gulf countries. (end)
