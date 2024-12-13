Display Of Khaleeki Zain 26 Trophy Draws High Turnout

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo feature by Abdullah Al-Mesri

KUWAIT, Dec 13 (KUNA) -- Amid a joyful atmosphere, the Walk mall witnessed tonight the of the trophy of the Arabian Gulf Cup "Khaleeji Zain 26."

Many people gathered around the cup to take memorial pictures.

The is due to be hosted by Kuwait between December 21 and January 3.

The ceremony was marked with display of shows by popular troupes mirroring the national heritage and and welcoming the visitors from other Gulf countries. (end)

MENAFN13122024000071011013ID1108991347