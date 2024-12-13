Lankan President To Be In India From December 15 To 17

(MENAFN- NewsIn Asia) Colombo. December 13: The President of Sri Lanka, H.E. Mr. Anura Kumara Disanayaka, will be travelling to India on a State Visit on 15-17 December 2024. This will be the first bilateral visit of President Disanayaka to India after the recently concluded presidential and parliamentary in Sri Lanka.

During his visit, President Disanayaka will meet Rashtrapati Ji and hold discussions with Prime Shri Narendra Modi on bilateral issues of mutual interest.

President Disanayaka will also participate in a business event in Delhi to promote and commercial linkages between India and Sri Lanka. Further, he will visit Bodh Gaya as part of the visit.

Sri Lanka is India's closest maritime neighbour in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) and holds a central place in Prime Minister's vision of 'SAGAR' (Security and Growth for All in the Region) and India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy.

The visit of President Disanayaka to India is expected to further strengthen the multi-faceted and mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.

