Inventhelp Inventors Develop New Baby Bottle To Entertain & Soothe Babies (SGJ-451)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there should be a way to entertain or soothe a baby with gentle lights and during bottle feeding," said one of two inventors, from North Las Vegas,

Nev., "so we invented the BABY BOOM LIGHT UP MUSICAL BOTTLE. Our design would also help focus the baby's attention on the bottle so they're less distracted by outside stimuli."

The invention provides a unique design for a baby bottle. In doing so, it helps the baby focus on the bottle during feeding time. It also increases entertainment, and it offers a soothing effect. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for parents with babies. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-SGJ-451, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

