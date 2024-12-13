Social Development: 23 People Injured In White Beds Society's Fire Leave Hospital

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 13 (Petra)-- The of Social Development announced that, according to the medical staff at Al-Bashir Hospital, 23 individuals hurt in the fire that broke out at the private White Beds Society's guest house for the elderly at dawn on Friday have left the hospital after getting the care they needed and having their safety guaranteed.In a statement, the ministry also mentioned that the patients that were discharged from the hospital were sent to the Human Care House, Wadi Al-Shita Center for the Care of the Elderly, and Dar Al-Zahraa, where they received all the services they need and had all of their needs satisfied.According to the ministry, there are currently 37 patients undergoing treatment on the recovery beds, and a number of them are expected to leave the hospital later today.Earlier, Prime Minister Jaafar Hassan has been visiting the injured at Al-Bashir and Al-Tutunji hospitals, where he has given the order to offer them and the beneficiaries with all kinds of medical care and services.The beneficiaries who were evacuated to Darat Shama and those who left the hospital were also inspected by Wafa Bani Mustafa, the Minister of Social Development.