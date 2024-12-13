Minister Of Government Communication Mourns Colleague Bassam Al-Shloul
12/13/2024 2:01:43 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Dec. 13 (Petra)-- Mohammad Al-Momani, Minister
of government
Communication, Government Spokesperson, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Jordan radio
and Television Corporation (JRTV), expressed his sorrow over the death of colleague Bassam Al-Shloul, who passed away yesterday.
Al-Momani reflected on the Al-Shloul's significant contributions while he was employed at the JRTV.
Al-Momani offered his deepest sympathies and condolences to the Al-Shloul's family as well as to the whole Jordanian press and media
community.
