Minister Of Government Communication Mourns Colleague Bassam Al-Shloul

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 13 (Petra)-- Mohammad Al-Momani, of Communication, Government Spokesperson, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Jordan and Television Corporation (JRTV), expressed his sorrow over the death of colleague Bassam Al-Shloul, who passed away yesterday.Al-Momani reflected on the Al-Shloul's significant contributions while he was employed at the JRTV.Al-Momani offered his deepest sympathies and condolences to the Al-Shloul's family as well as to the whole Jordanian press and community.