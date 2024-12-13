عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Minister Of Government Communication Mourns Colleague Bassam Al-Shloul

Minister Of Government Communication Mourns Colleague Bassam Al-Shloul


12/13/2024 2:01:43 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Dec. 13 (Petra)-- Mohammad Al-Momani, Minister of government Communication, Government Spokesperson, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Jordan radio and Television Corporation (JRTV), expressed his sorrow over the death of colleague Bassam Al-Shloul, who passed away yesterday.
Al-Momani reflected on the Al-Shloul's significant contributions while he was employed at the JRTV.
Al-Momani offered his deepest sympathies and condolences to the Al-Shloul's family as well as to the whole Jordanian press and media community.

MENAFN13122024000117011021ID1108991061


Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search