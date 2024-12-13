PM Receives Call From UAE Foreign Minister

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) HE Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, received a phone call today from Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan. The call focused on enhancing bilateral relations and exploring ways to strengthen cooperation between the two nations. They also discussed the latest developments in Gaza and occupied Palestinian territories, the situation in Syria, and other issues of mutual concern.

