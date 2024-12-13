US Ghost Adventures Hosts Toys For Tots Drive This Saturday

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

US Ghost Adventures hosts Toys for Tots drive in Fall River, MA

US Ghost Adventures hosts Toys for Tots drive in Gettysburg, PA

Support a Great Cause with Spooky Fun at the Lizzie Borden House and Brick House Inn

FALL RIVER, MA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- This Saturday, December 14, US Ghost Adventures , in partnership with Toys for Tots, is hosting a community toy drive at the iconic Lizzie Borden House (Fall River, MA) and the historic Brick House Inn (Gettysburg, PA). From 1 to 3 p.m., guests can drop off new, unwrapped toys while enjoying a festive event featuring raffles, exclusive spooky merchandise, and complimentary locally brewed coffee.Lance Zaal, the owner of US Ghost Adventures and a proud Marine Corps veteran, is leading this effort with the same dedication to service that shaped his military career.“Toys for Tots has always been close to my heart, not just for its Marine Corps ties, but because it embodies the spirit of giving back to our local communities,” says Zaal.“We believe in serving and giving locally, and this event is our way of spreading holiday cheer.”Attendees at either location will have the opportunity to win exciting raffle prizes, including exclusive spooky merchandise. Items will also be available for purchase, with a portion of proceeds being donated to Toys for Tots. As a gesture of holiday spirit, US Ghost Adventures will also donate additional merchandise to the cause.Event Details:When: Saturday, December 14, 2024, 1–3 p.m.Where:Lizzie Borden House – 230 Second St, Fall River, MA 02721Brick House Inn – 452 Baltimore St, Gettysburg, PA 17325Community members are asked to join US Ghost Adventures at the Lizzie Borden House or Brick House Inn to help make a difference in a child's life this holiday season. Guests are encouraged to bring a toy and stay for the festivities.About US Ghost Adventures:US Ghost Adventures currently conducts ghost tours in 150 cities across the United States and operates some of the nation's most historic and haunted locations, including the Lizzie Borden House and the Villisca Axe Murder House. With a mission to uncover and share the true stories of America's most haunted sites, US Ghost Adventures offers immersive experiences combining history, storytelling, and the thrill of haunted exploration. For more information, visit usghostadventures.

Drew Galang

US Ghost Adventures

+1 440-665-2983

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.