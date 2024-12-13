Defiance Quantum Computing ETF (QTUM) Surpasses $400 Million. $QTUM YTD Performance 40%+

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIAMI, Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Defiance ETFs is thrilled to announce that QTUM - Defiance Quantum Computing has reached a major milestone, surpassing $400 million in assets under management (AUM) - a testament to the growing momentum behind quantum computing.

QTUM, up 40%+ YTD as of 12/11/2024, is the first ETF dedicated to quantum computing, giving investors exposure to the companies building the computational backbone of the AI age. With holdings in leaders like D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS), IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), and Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI), QTUM delivers targeted access to pure-play innovators driving the next era of exponential technological growth.

The underlying index of this quantum computing and machine learning ETF is called the BlueStar Quantum Computing and Machine Learning Index (BQTUM). It tracks approximately 71 globally-listed stocks across all market capitalizations.

“The rapid adoption of AI technologies has catalyzed a wave of investment in quantum computing, as these companies provide the computational backbone for next-genera in tion solutions,” said Sylvia Jablonski , CEO of Defiance ETFs.“QTUM's strong performance is a testament to the market's confidence in quantum computing's ability to revolutionize the tech landscape.”

About Defiance ETFs

Defiance ETFs is a leading ETF issuer focused in thematic, income, and leveraged ETFs, offering investors unique access to emerging and disruptive sectors.

Important Disclosures:

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Fund holdings and sector allocations are subject to change at any time and should not be considered recommendations to buy or sell any security. To see a list of current holdings and the most recent performance click here or visit defianceetfs.com/qtum.

The Funds' investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The prospectus and summary prospectus contains this and other important information about the investment company. Please read it carefully before investing. A hard copy of the prospectus can be requested by calling 833.333.9383.

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. The Funds are not actively managed and would not sell a security due to current or projected under performance unless that security is removed from the Index or is required upon a reconstitution of the Index. A portfolio concentrated in a single industry or country may be subject to a higher degree of risk. The value of stocks of information technology companies are particularly vulnerable to rapid changes in technology product cycles, rapid product obsolescence, government regulation and competition.

The Fund is considered to be non-diversified, so it may invest more of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers. Investments in foreign securities involve certain risks including risk of loss due to foreign currency fluctuations or to political or economic instability. This risk is magnified in emerging markets. Small and mid-cap companies are subject to greater and more unpredictable price changes than securities of large-cap companies.

The possible applications of quantum computing are only in the exploration stages, and the possibility of returns is uncertain and may not be realized in the near future.

The“BlueStar Quantum Computing and Machine Learning IndexTM”,“BQTUMTM Index” (collectively“Quantum Computing and Machine Learning Index"), is the exclusive property and a trademark of BlueStar Global Investors LLC d/b/a BlueStar Indexes® and has been licensed for use for certain purposes by Defiance ETFs LLC. Products based on the Quantum Computing and Machine Learning Index are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by BlueStar Global Investors, LLC or BlueStar Indexes®, and BlueStar Global Investors, LLC and BlueStar Indexes® makes no representation regarding the advisability of trading in such product(s). It is not possible to invest directly in an index.

QTUM is distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

