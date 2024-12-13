Better Days Treatment Center Announces Specialized Addiction Treatment Programs Such As Couples Rehab For Couples Seeking Treatment

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Anaheim, California – Better Days Center, a licensed and accredited rehab center in Anaheim, California, is happy to announce its specialized addiction treatment programs, such as Couples Rehab , that have been tailored to offer couples seeking treatment the opportunity to achieve long-term sobriety together.

Couples rehab is a special version of residential rehab that enables individuals to attend treatment together with their loved ones instead of on their own. Better Days Treatment Center's new specialist addiction treatment provides a variety of targeted benefits to enhance a couple's experience during rehab and therapy, as well as offering them the tools, strategies, and insights to attain a healthier relationship and future.

“Some people who are addicted to drugs and alcohol use their substance of choice with a partner,” said a spokesperson for Better Days Treatment Center.“That can make it tough to recover if only one of you is ready to go to rehab. But even if you both want to go to rehab, you may hesitate because you don't want to be apart for months at a time. That's why couples rehab could be your best option for substance abuse treatment.”

Some of the key benefits of couples therapy include:

Couples Therapy : With a focus on offering personalized treatment that is tailored to an individual's experiences and unique recovery goals, couples therapy also enables patients to explore the connections between their relationship and substance abuse problems to find the best ways to overcome the addiction and find the way to form a healthier partnership for the future.

Group Counseling : This type of counseling has been found to offer couples and individuals an opportunity to bond with others who have gone through similar experiences and the chance to foster long-lasting connections that can offer support once their treatment is over.

Outdoor Activities : These can include beach walks, scenic hikes, and yoga sessions to promote overall wellness and help couples develop healthier hobbies to share when they leave the facility.

“Better Days Treatment Center is a rehab community that offers a safe, calm, and supportive environment for our residents to heal in. When you stay with us, you won't have to worry about anything beyond your recovery process. We understand your pain and are here to care for you every step of the way. Our custom-crafted treatment center is lavish, yet cozy enough to feel like home,” added the spokesperson for Better Days Treatment Center.

Better Days Treatment Center invites couples searching for premier reality-based rehab in Anaheim to fill out the contact form via its website today to speak to a member of its specialist team.

About Better Days Treatment Center

With over 40 years of experience offering leading inpatient rehab services, Better Days Treatment Center is an established rehab community that provides patients with a safe, calm, and supportive environment to receive customized treatment and tailored therapy to attain lifelong sobriety.

