UK Working Out Plan For Clean Power

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Dec 13 (KUNA) -- The UK is setting out a plan for new era of clean electricity, according to a statement released on Friday by the Department for Security and Net Zero.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband will, later today, set out the detailed plan for achieving the target of clean power by 2030, according to the department statement.

The plan will provide the foundation for the UK to build an energy system that can bring down bills for households and businesses for good. The independent National Energy System Operator (NESO) set out pathways to a clean power system in 2030, and confirmed it was deliverable, more secure, and could see a lower cost of electricity, and lower bills.

In this respect. Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said: "A new era of clean electricity for our country offers a positive vision of Britain's future with energy security, lower bills, good jobs and climate action. This can only happen with big, bold change and that is why the government is embarking on the most ambitious reforms to our energy system in generations."

The era of clean electricity is about harnessing the power of Britain's natural resources so we can protect working people from the ravages of global energy markets.

The clean power sprint is the national security, economic security, and social justice fight of our time - and this plan gives us the tools we need to win this fight for the British people.

The plan will unleash آ£40 billion a year of mainly private investment in homegrown clean power projects and infrastructure across the country, creating good jobs across the country including engineers, welders and mechanics.

Every family and business in the country has paid the price of Britain's dependence on foreign fossil fuel markets, which was starkly exposed when Putin invaded Ukraine and British energy customers were among the hardest hit in Western Europe, with bills reaching record heights. (end) nbs











