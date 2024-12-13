Gukesh Etches India's Name In Golden Letters In Chess History: AICF

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 13 (IANS) The All India Chess Federation (AICF) president Nitin Narang lauded D. Gukesh on becoming the youngest World Chess Champion and said it is not just a personal milestone but the feat has also etched India's name in golden letters in the history of chess.

Gukesh scripted history on Thursday after beating Ding Liren of China in the 14-game World Chess Championship final in Singapore. The 18-year-old from Chennai capitalised on a blunder by Ding in the winner-takes-all 14th game to dethrone the reigning champion, winning the match 7.5 to 6.5 to become only the second Indian, after five-time champion Viswanathan Anand, to win the World Chess Championship.

Congratulating Gukesh over his historic performance, AICF president Nitin Narang said, "Gukesh's victory is not just a milestone in his career but also etches India's name in golden letters in the history of chess. Throughout the tournament, he displayed remarkable focus and patience, which is truly inspiring. Gukesh has emerged as a role model for today's youth."

Narang further said that Gukesh deserves to be called the Crown Prince of Chess.

"Gukesh's victory has established beyond a shadow of doubt that India is the king of chess. I congratulate Gukesh, his coaches, his family, and everyone else who stood by his side during his journey from a chess prodigy to a world champion," he said.

At 18, Gukesh has shattered barriers and surpassed Garry Kasparov's record to become the youngest-ever World Chess Champion.

AICF Secretary Dev A Patel said Gukesh has emerged as a symbol of hope and aspiration for millions of youngsters who are drawn to the game of chess.

"Gukesh's victory will help the AICF in taking chess to tens of thousands of schools across the country. The AICF already has a 'chess in school' program in motion where hundreds of coaches have been roped in to popularise the game among the young generation," he added.

AICF treasurer Dharmendra Kumar pointed out that AICF is continuously bolstering and building chess and its ecosystem in India, which is evident from the success Indian players have secured in international competitions.

Gukesh will wear the world crown 11 years after Vishwanathan Anand was dethroned in the 2013 World Chess Championship. Incidentally, Gukesh's triumph was bolstered by the mentorship of GM Anand and his WestBridge Anand Chess Academy.