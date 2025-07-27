3 Key Takeaways From Arsenal's Newcastle Win As Zubimendi Impresses And Dowman Steps Up Big

Arsenal's win over Newcastle gave fans a glimpse of the future. One teenager made headlines.

Martin Zubimendi didn't need long to settle. The Spanish midfielder gave Arsenal composure and clarity against a Newcastle team that had bullied them last season. His vision, ability to find space, and calm under pressure allowed Arsenal to keep the ball ticking and shift the tempo when needed. Alongside Mikel Merino, he helped turn the match around with a control that's been missing since the latter years of Granit Xhaka.

There's still work to be done without the ball and Arteta will want more aggression from him defensively - but in possession, Zubimendi already looks like an upgrade. He's sharp, always available, and moves the ball with intent. A seamless fit so far.

At just 15, Dowman didn't look like a kid thrown into a senior match. He looked like a player ready to make a point. Coming on in the second half, he wasted no time driving at Newcastle's midfield, and immediately drew a foul from Joelinton. That set the tone.

Minutes later, another quick burst into the box saw him brought down again, this time for a penalty. That moment won Arsenal the game. It's not just his technical ability that stood out, but the calm with which he took on a much older and more physical side. The buzz around him has been building for a while, and now he's showing why.

Viktor Gyokeres watched from the stands in Singapore, but he didn't have to look hard to see where he fits. Kai Havertz contributed well, getting involved in both goals, but he still lacks a true striker's edge. There's no natural instinct to attack the box, no physical threat that occupies defenders the way a top-level striker should.

Gyokeres brings all of that, aggression, presence, and a willingness to play on the edge. Arsenal have long been accused of being too soft through the middle. If they want to challenge for every trophy next season, they need someone who rattles defenders and creates space. That's Gyokeres' game.