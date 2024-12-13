LILT Receives Award To Address Intelligence And Foreign Language Challenges

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LILT , the leading AI-powered translation and content creation is announcing a multi-million dollar contract with the Department of Defense's Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office (CDAO). This initiative marks a pivotal step in addressing the DoD's highest impact foreign language challenges and sets the stage for scaling proven capabilities across military services.

Leveraging the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) and CDAO's complementary expertise to scout, prototype, and scale transformative technologies, LILT's selection follows its successful demonstration of a 10x efficiency improvement in prior DIU pilot programs, showcasing its ability to enhance processing, exploitation, and dissemination (PED) of intelligence at unparalleled speed and scale.

Addressing DoD's Most Pressing Challenges

This contract utilizes CDAO's Open Data and Applications Government-owned Interoperable Repositories framework,

announced earlier this year. Open DAGIR provides a scalable construct for integrating advanced technologies into

DoD infrastructure, enabling a pathway from prototype to scale.

AI language tools will enable Defense Language professionals to prioritize higher order tasks and preserve their access to human-in-the-loop.

An Essential Solution To The Problem

Across multiple missions, the DoD interacts with foreign language content on a daily basis. Nearly half of all 149 zettabytes of data currently online is not in English, and volumes are growing exponentially and outpacing human labor force growth. Those factors have led to significant demand for high-quality translation skills and foreign language proficiency.





But meeting the standards needed for the U.S. government intelligence agencies is not an easy – or inexpensive –

task. The Defense Language Institute portion of the language training pipeline alone is extremely costly and only covers basic proficiency. Full proficiency takes up to eight years, but a typical first enlistment lasts only five years.

The use of manual tools-described by personnel as "fingers and eyeballs"-to fill these shortfalls further limits the speed and volume of language translation, hindering situational awareness.







"Human-AI teaming for intelligence missions is the 21st century solution to countering our strategic adversaries' leverage of advanced AI technologies," said Spence Green, CEO and Co-founder of LILT. "This effort demonstrates the DoD's commitment to empowering its warfighters with cutting-edge AI solutions that enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and ensure mission readiness and combat effectiveness."

Scalable Impact Across Military Services

The contract will provide hundreds of warfighters across the U.S. Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and Space Force with access to LILT's technology across multiple classification levels. Additionally, LILT will integrate with the Department's strategic command and control infrastructure to enable the data collected to be leveraged across multiple use cases.

By enabling warfighters to process intelligence at unprecedented speed, LILT will enhance operational readiness and support the DoD's commitment to innovation and digital transformation.

For more information about LILT and its AI-powered solutions, please reach out to [email protected] .

About LILT

LILT is the complete Generative AI solution for enterprise content creation and translation. Our stack, made up of our Contextual AI Engine, Connector APIs, and human feedback, enables global organizations to adopt a true AI strategy to scale and optimize their global content, product, communication, and support operations. With LILT, innovative, category-defining organizations like Intel, ASICS, Lenovo, and Canva are using AI technology to deliver multilingual, digital customer experiences at scale.

Visit us at lilt or contact us at [email protected] .



SOURCE LILT

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED