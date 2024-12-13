What Assad's Fall Says About Putin's Great-Power Ambitions

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The lightning-fast collapse of the Assad in Syria has sent shock waves across the Middle East. The disposal of the dictator whose family had ruled the country with an iron fist for more than half a century has triggered a potentially seismic shift in the balance of power in the region.

But there are also important repercussions beyond Syria and its neighborhood – with Russia one of the more significantly affected powers.

Back in 2015, Assad's regime had been on the brink of collapse. It was saved by a Russian intervention – with support from Iran and Hezbollah. Launched in the context of a growing threat from Islamic State, Russia enabled Assad's regime to push back other rebel forces as well.

Over the years that followed, it enabled Assad to consolidate control over the capital, other key cities, and in particular the coastal region where Russia had two military bases.

The future of these bases is now uncertain . The Russian naval base in Tartus – which dates back to Soviet times – as well as an air base at Khmeimim, established southeast of Latakia in 2015, were vital assets for Russia to project military force in the Mediterranean Sea and bolster the Kremlin's claim to Russian great-power status.

Given the importance of the bases for Russia and the significant investments made over the years in propping the regime, Assad's fall reflects badly on Russia's capabilities to assert credible influence on the global stage.