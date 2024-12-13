Wafer Backgrinding Tape Market Size Is Projected To Reach $316.9 Million By 2030 Furukawa Electric, Mitsui Chemicals

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and the wafer backgrinding tape share of key vendors

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published an exclusive report, titled, "Wafer Backgrinding Tape Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Type and Wafer Size : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030".The global wafer backgrinding tape market size was valued at $201.6 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $316.9 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.5%.Download Research Report Sample & TOC :Wafer backgrinding is a semiconductor device fabrication step during which wafer thickness is reduced to allow stacking and high-density packaging of integrated circuits. It is the process of grinding the backside of the wafer to the correct wafer thickness prior to assembly. It is also referred to as wafer thinning. Most package types in the semiconductor industry today would require a wafer thickness ranging from 8 mils to 20 mils.Many wafer manufacturing companies focus toward improvement in conventional methods followed during wafer fabrication. In backgrinding process, many manufacturers are offering equipment for wafer handling and thinning to increase productivity. In such machines, the quality of thinned wafer depends on the spindle wheel selected for process.Key Market Players:The wafer backgrinding tape size report offers an in-depth analysis of the 10 prime market players that are active in the market. Moreover, it provides their thorough financial analysis, business strategies, SWOT profile, business overview, and recently launched products & services. In addition, the report offers recent market developments such as market expansion, mergers & acquisitions, and partnerships & collaborations. The prime market players studied in the report are Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Nitto Denko Corporation, Minitron Elektron GMBH, Denka Company Limited, Lintec of America Inc., AI Technology, Inc., Force-One Applied Materials Inc., AMC Co, Ltd, and Pantech Tape Co. Ltd..Request For Customization @Segmentation Analysis:The global wafer backgrinding tape market is segmented on the basis of type, wafer size, and region. The report offers an in-depth study of every segment, which helps market players and stakeholders to understand the fastest growing segments and highest grossing segments in the market.The wafer backgrinding tape is analyzed across the globe and highlight several factors that affect the performance of the market across the various region including North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa).North America is one of the key contributors to the wafer backgrinding tape market, owing to technological advancements, innovations, and investments in the respective industry. Wide acceptance and usage of semiconductor chips and ICs across North America is due to increase in need for smart technologies and devices. The growth in analysis of large internet-enabled data sets, advancements in sensory technologies, and increase in applications of autonomous devices is expected to boost the wafer backgrinding tape industry in the region.Growth in the semiconductor industry, paired with rise in trends in data processing and power transmission propels the wafer backgrinding tape market growth of the U.S. wafer backgrinding tape market. As per the wafer backgrinding tape market trends and analysis, The U.S. is the fastest adopter of wafer backgrinding technology, owing to which the growth of consumer electronics device, upcoming automobile technology such as electric & hybrid vehicles, healthcare monitoring systems, and others is high.Furthermore, increase in disposable income of the people in the U.S. drives the sales of the equipped wafers, chips, and ICs, which further propels the growth of the wafer backgrinding tape market in the region. U.S. has the presence of companies such as Sensera, Microchip, Intel, Maxim, and others, which makes it a lucrative market.Based on wafer backgrinding analysis, UV curable segment has generated the highest revenue in 2020 followed by non-UV segment, mentioned in the report.Inquiry Before Buying :The market study further promotes a sustainable market scenario on the basis of key product offerings. On the other hand, Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network. The report provides an explicit global wafer backgrinding tape breakdown and exemplifies how the opposition will take shape in the new few years to come. Rendering the top ten industry players functional in the market, the study emphasizes on the policies & approaches integrated by them to retain their foothold in the industry.Key Findings Of The Study:-The UV curable segment is projected to be dominate type segment during the forecast period followed by non-UV.-Asia-Pacific and North America collectively accounted for about 83.96% of the wafer backgrinding tape market share in 2020.-12-Inch segment is anticipated to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period.-China was the major shareholder in the Asia-Pacific wafer backgrinding tape market, accounting for approximately 52.37% share in 2020.About us :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.Read More Reports :

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.