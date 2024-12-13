This Week In Consumer News: 14 Stories You Need To See

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

A roundup of the most newsworthy consumer and retail announcements from PR Newswire this week, including an iconic Hello Kitty x Bruno Mars collaboration, Grubhub's 2024 trends report and last-minute gift ideas.

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help consumer/retail journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

PR Newswire Weekly Consumer Press Release Roundup, Dec. 9-13, 2024.

Continue Reading

In honor of Hello Kitty's 50th Anniversary and the opening of Bruno Mars' holiday residency on December 18 at Dolby Live at Park MGM, the duo is coming together to delight fans with merch, themed food and drink specials, and an adorable Hello Kitty meet-and-greet experience this December.The report analyzes orders placed throughout the year-from restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, and more-delivered to customers at home, work, college campuses, hotel rooms, and beyond. Grubhub's trends reveal that even when it felt a bit "extra,ˮ no one hesitated to "add to bag.ˮThe brand's tech-inspired Live Más LIVE experience is back for an encore performance to unveil 2025's biggest innovations-on and off the menu. Attendees will get exclusive access to cutting-edge products, groundbreaking partnerships, live entertainment, and the ultimate fan celebration.The book, along with the "The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology" - available for the first time on CD and vinyl - launched exclusively in Target stores nationwide on Black Friday, prior to becoming available on Target and in the Target app on Saturday, Nov. 30.Attendees are invited to Booth #60652 at CES 2025 to witness firsthand how Eatfigo seamlessly integrates meal preparation into daily routines, ensuring that mouth-watering, nutritious meals are ready the moment you walk through the door.As part of the holiday campaign, Rent the Runway will feature Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Reece, Charly, Brooklyn, Camille, and Ava wearing a curated collection of festive pieces, available for rent through the service. Offering a deeper look at the women behind the uniforms, RTR will highlight their personal stories of perseverance and resilience – both on and off the field.Available through Sunday, Dec. 22, in-app deals will include buy-one-get-one FREE offers including the iconic Breakfast Baconator® and Dave's Single®, in addition to new-to-2024 favorites like Saucy Nuggs and more.A recent PetSmart survey revealed that 69% of pet parents feel guilty about leaving their pets home alone during the holidays, and nearly half offer entertainment to keep their pets occupied while they are away. The 'Home for the Pawlidays' videos help to ease pet and pet parent worry, and end the holiday pet blues.The 2025 line of "xboom by i" products, including Bluetooth speakers and wireless earbuds will be unveiled at CES 2025. The xboom Buds will be the first product available in the market.Because the ceramic nonstick is designed to release foods easily, requiring less butter, margarine, or other saturated-fat-prone cooking oils to keep food from sticking, the new line also promotes heart-healthy cooking.These giftable bubble baths, fizzy tub colors and potions come in unique, festive designs, making gift giving almost as much fun as bath time.Crafted for the contemporary globetrotter who values the journey as much as the destination, the new hard-shell luggage is equipped for any environment, featuring innovative technology, customizable elements, and thoughtful design.Designed for active, on-the-go lifestyles, the nutribullet® Portable Blender offers a compact, portable design that merges quality and convenience with great value. Weighing just 1.8 pounds, the blender's streamlined design touts a sip-and-carry handled lid for mess-free blending and drinking.Sol Soils proudly announces the launch of its performance chunky mixes designed to elevate indoor plants' happiness and are more forgiving of less than perfect care. With a commitment to quality, sustainability, and plant health, Sol Soils introduces a range of specially crafted soil blends that cater to the needs of both new plant parents and well-rooted plant enthusiasts.

For more news like this, check out all of the latest retail-related releases from PR Newswire .

Do you have a retail press release to distribute?

Sign up with PR Newswire to share your story with the audiences who matter most.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with

PR Newswire for Journalists .

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers, and freelancers have access to the following free features:



Customization: Users can create customized newsfeeds that will deliver relevant news right to their inbox. Newsfeed results can be targeted by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include in a journalist or blogger's next story.

Subject Matter Experts: Journalists will have access to ProfNet , a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in their articles. Related Resources: Our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines , features regular media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire

PR Newswire is the industry's leading press release distribution partner with an unparalleled global reach of more than 440,000 newsrooms, websites, direct feeds, journalists and influencers and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages. From our award-winning Content Services offerings, integrated media newsroom and microsite products, Investor Relations suite of services, paid placement and social sharing tools, PR Newswire has a comprehensive catalog of solutions to solve the modern-day challenges PR and communications teams face. For 70 years, PR Newswire has been the preferred destination for brands to share their most important news stories across the world.

For questions, contact the team at [email protected] .

SOURCE PR Newswire

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED