15 Press Releases You Need To See This Week

"For marshaling a comeback of historic proportions, for driving a once-in-a- generation political realignment, for reshaping the American presidency and altering America's role in the world, Donald Trump is TIME's 2024 Person of the Year," TIME Editor-in-Chief Sam Jacobs wrote in a letter to readers.The new Omnicom will have over 100,000 expert practitioners. The company will deliver end-to-end services across media, precision marketing, CRM, data, digital commerce, advertising, healthcare, public relations and branding.The brand's tech-inspired Live Más LIVE experience is back for an encore performance to unveil 2025's biggest innovations-on and off the menu. Attendees will get exclusive access to cutting-edge products, groundbreaking partnerships, live entertainment, and the ultimate fan celebration.Families can tour the Clauses' North Pole cabin, one of Zillow's most popular off-market homes. A new feature: "Let Santa Know You Moved," allows families to notify Santa of their new address and claim their home on Zillow, ensuring he knows exactly where to deliver gifts.The report analyzes orders placed throughout the year-from restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, and more-delivered to customers at home, work, college campuses, hotel rooms, and beyond. Grubhub's trends reveal that even when it felt a bit "extra,ˮ no one hesitated to "add to bag.ˮ"In joining Marriott, we're excited to bring the Postcard Cabins experience to a global audience seeking exactly what we offer-a place to slow down, disconnect from the everyday and invest in the relationships that matter most," said Jon Staff, Founder and CEO of Postcard Cabins.The year-end holidays leading up to New Year's is one of the most dangerous times on American roads and highways, with a spike in crashes that result in serious injuries or death."What's incredible about 2024 is the huge influence live events had on global tourism - international travel to live events increased by 62% this year with vacations centered around seeing Taylor Swift, Coldplay, Ohtani in the World Series and Copa America," said Cris Miller, chief business officer of StubHub.Initially providing readability metrics, AI Insights now boasts the groundbreaking "Press Release Score," which thoroughly analyzes each release for readability, formatting, structure and engagement potential and then provides specific recommendations to enhance the effectiveness of the press release.A recent PetSmart survey revealed that 69% of pet parents feel guilty about leaving their pets home alone during the holidays, and nearly half offer entertainment to keep their pets occupied while they are away. The 'Home for the Pawlidays' videos help to ease pet and pet parent worry, and end the holiday pet blues.In a repeat of their popular travel promotion, Travel Guard solicited stories of travel nightmares and received nearly 500 entries from across North America. After weeks of voting, a winner has emerged.With the holidays in full swing, The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP), a professional membership organization of songwriters, composers and music publishers, unwraps the ultimate soundtrack for the season.NASA's audio storytelling reached new frontiers in 2024, with Spotify Wrapped revealing the agency's podcasts as a favorite among listeners worldwide. The agency's podcasts cover a wide range of topics, including in-depth conversations with NASA astronauts, stories that take audiences on a tour of the galaxy, and Spanish-language content.This special telephone hotline features uplifting, pre-recorded messages from wish kids, giving callers a burst of happiness whenever they need it until December 31.The new co-packaged optics innovation could replace electrical interconnects in data centers to offer significant improvements in speed and energy efficiency for AI and other computing applications.

