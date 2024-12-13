What Next For US In Post-Assad Syria?

(MENAFN- Asia Times) As a new is set to form in Syria following a sudden coup earlier this week, the United States' response to the upheaval appears uncertain. Rebel groups unexpectedly overthrew Syria's longtime leader , Bashar al-Assad, on December 8, 2024, sending the dictator into exile in Russia.

President Joe Biden has warned that the rebel groups have a“grim record of terrorism” and said that the US will be watching the groups' actions. But President-elect Donald has said that the US should not intervene in the sudden takeover and its aftermath.

The Conversation US spoke with Jordan Tama , a scholar of US foreign policy at American University, to better understand the role that the US has played in Syria – and what Assad's sudden fall from power might mean for this relationship.

A broken portrait of former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in a government building on Dec. 7, 2024, in Hama, Syria. Photo: Omar Haj Kadour / AFP via Getty Images via The Conversation

What is most important to understand about US engagement with Syria?

US involvement in Syria dates back to at least 2011, when the Arab Spring , a pro-democracy Middle East protest movement, broke out and spread to Syria .

This prompted a brutal crackdown by the Syrian government, led by Syrian leader al-Assad. Some of the protesters then became part of rebel groups in Syria and fought against the Assad government, resulting in civil war . The US immediately imposed heavy financial sanctions on the government of Syria.