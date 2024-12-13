US Delegation Arrives In Kyiv Amid Massive Russian Missile Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Friday, December 13, an American delegation arrived in Ukraine's capital during a massive Russian missile strike.

This was announced on the social X by U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink, as reported by Ukrinform.

"Great to welcome Amb Nate Fick and Doug Beck, Director of DUI (Defense Innovation Unit – ed.), to Kyiv - even during an air alert," she wrote.

The ambassador added that the delegation would meet with representatives of Ukraine's defense-tech sector to discuss lessons learned from the battlefield and explore opportunities for future collaboration with the U.S.

As reported earlier, on December 13, Russia launched a large-scale missile attack on Ukraine and deployed MiG-31K aircraft from the Savasleyka airbase. Air raid alerts were declared nationwide, with energy infrastructure coming under attack.

President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Russia fired 93 missiles at Ukraine during the assault, of which 81 were intercepted, including 11 cruise missiles shot down using F-16 jets. Additionally, nearly 200 drones were deployed by Russian forces.