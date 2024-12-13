Kuwaiti Academic: Winning Intآ'l Awards Great Booster For Scientific Excellence

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Hanadi Al-Sanafi

KUWAIT, Dec 13 (KUNA) -- Winning international awards and getting recognition for it is a great booster for scientific excellence in all countries including in Kuwait, said a Kuwaiti academic on Friday.

Speaking to KUNA, Dr. Entessar Al-Hetlani, one of the winners of the 2024 Lآ'Oreal-UNESCO for Women in Science Middle East Regional Young Talents Program, affirmed that her achievement reflected the strength of scientific pursuit in Kuwait and also was an accomplishment for Kuwait University (KU) and the country.

The Lآ'Oreal-UNESCO for Women in Science is offered to scientists from six global regions including Africa, the Middle East, North America, Latin America and the Caribbean, Asia and the Pacific, and Europe.

Dr. Al-Hetlani -- a chemistry professor at KUآ's College of Science -- indicated that she headed the forensic science Masterآ's Degree program at KU, adding that she worked with several teams within her field whether in research or samples analysis to boost the role of chemistry in the security domain.

Taking part in scientific competitions and collaborations with scientists, institutes, and organizations from around the globe and specifically the Middle East aided in scientific progress, she affirmed.

She also touted national competitions for scientific excellence in which she won the 2020 Jaber Al-Ahmad Prize for Young Researchers offered by the Kuwait Foundation for Advancement of Science (KFAD).

The academic called for more support on both local and international levels for scientists, saying that funding and encouragement were key in this regard.

Al-Hetlani hoped to achieve her dream in establishing a fully equipped forensic science laboratory in Kuwait to bring in specialists from abroad and help in developing Kuwaitآ's scientific output. (end)

