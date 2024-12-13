‘He Is Writing History’: Locals Elated As PM Modi Visits Prayagraj Ahead Of Mahakumbh

(MENAFN- IANS) Prayagraj, Dec 13 (IANS) As Prime Narendra Modi marked his presence in Prayagraj on Friday, meeting saints and worshipping river Ganga at Sangam, common people were thrilled to welcome him.

PM Modi is set to inaugurate 167 development projects worth Rs 5,500 crore. These projects include Akshayavat Corridor, Hanuman Temple Corridor, Saraswati Koop Corridor Bhardwaj Ashram Corridor, Shringaverpur Dham Corridor, and the launch of Kumbh Sahayak Chatbot.

As the Prime Minister arrived at the meeting place in Prayagraj, lakhs of people reached the meeting premises to see him and listen to him.

Present on the occasion, Janeshwar Mishra shared his jubilation with IANS.

“The Prime Minister is definitely writing history with this Mahakumbh mega event. His visit here has been immensely important. With people from different walks of life, the example of unity in diversity has come alive in this place,” he said.

“It feels nice that the Prime Minister is visiting our home and taking forward our dharma,” said the Prayagraj resident.

“With attendees arriving from different regions and walks of life, this is a matter of pride for us that his event is taking place in Uttar Pradesh. I thank the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister,” he added.

Another local Pinki Varma likened the visit of PM Modi to that of a caring father.

“As a father responsibly oversees the processes for a function organised at home, in a comparable manner, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is here in the same spirit, making sure that visitors from India and abroad will be received with the best arrangements,” she said.

Rakesh, who hails from Ballia in the Purvanchal region, said that Prayagraj“feels like home,” praising the grandeur of Mahakumbh which will take place from January 13 to February 26, 2025.