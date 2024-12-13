Stay Warm And Cozy This Winter: LG RAC's Year-End Maintenance Tips

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) As the end of the year rolls in, it's that time when we start running maintenance checks on all of our appliances. The air conditioning units, one that often needs to be checked, is no stranger to this. LG Air Conditioners are built to last even in the toughest climates, thanks to its inverter tropical split ACs for desert conditions. However, that does not mean you skip regular maintenance checks, ensuring that you can save and money in the long run. Here are a few tips you should keep in mind.

One of the best things you can do for your air conditioning unit is to avoid making sudden temperature changes. While this might help you rapidly cool your house, it can not only cause damage in the long run but also spike up your energy bills. LG's latest products use smart technology to know the optimal temperature for your home based on your indoor humidity levels and can even be adjusted remotely or to a set schedule using an application on a smartphone.The air filter is a crucial part of your air conditioning unit and must be checked on regularly. Having a dirty air filter does not restrict airflow, which forces the air conditioner to work harder and less efficiently, thereby spiking your bills. It is best to check on your filter every two weeks, through a simple process of opening the main body, removing the filer, and washing the dust off with water. Once dried, place it back into the air conditioner and select Fan Mode for 30 minutes to 1 hour to remove any moisture.With LG's air conditioners being part of a smart lineup, the built-in ThinQ feature allows for remote control and monitoring. Through the app, you can adjust the temperature, fan speed, and other settings from your smartphone or tablet. ThinQ also comes with several other energy-saving features, such as a programmable thermostat, an Energy Saver function, and a Sleep mode.Available on some LG air conditioners, it's best to use this feature to improve the unit's energy efficiency and lower energy costs. This feature limits the air conditioner's maximum power consumption reducing it to 80%, 60%, 40%, or normal, depending on the selected setting. It is also available through ThinQ.The best tip is to get professional servicing once a year, which will rid your unit of any upcoming damage, which will save money in the long run and even reduce your monthly bill by ensuring the unit is running at its optimal output.

To learn more about LG's air conditioner tips, please visit: LG Air Conditioner Tips & Buying Guide | LG UAE

About LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company

The LG Home Appliance & Air Solution Company is a global leader in home appliances, air solutions as well as smart home solutions featuring LG ThinQ. The company is creating various solutions with its industry leading core technologies and is committed to making life better and sustainable for consumers and the planet by developing thoughtfully designed kitchen appliances, living appliances, HVAC and air purification solutions. Together, these products deliver enhanced convenience, superb performance, efficient operation and sustainable lifestyle solutions. For more news on LG, visit .

Permalink