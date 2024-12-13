One Person Killed, Other Injured In Israeli Raid On Khiam City Southern Lebanon

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) One person was killed and another in an Israeli raid on the city of Khiam in southern Lebanon, 24 hours after the withdrawal of Israeli forces and the deployment of the Lebanese army.

A statement by the Lebanese of said Thursday that the Israeli raid on Khiam city resulted in one death and another person was injured.

Najib Mikati, the Lebanese caretaker prime minister, had previously condemned the Israeli entity's targeting of the town of Khiam in southern Lebanon hours after the deployment of the Lebanese army.

The Lebanese has deployed in the neighborhoods of the town of Khiam after the withdrawal of Israeli forces from it, and the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) has reinforced its patrols in the area.

A ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and the Israeli entity had entered into force on Nov. 27, after an Israeli aggression on Lebanese territory that lasted for more than a year, and its pace increased at the end of last September, killing and wounding thousands of civilians.

