PSG Welcomes Disciplinary Committee's Decision On Mbappe's Legal Case

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Paris: Paris Saint-Germain has welcomed Ligue de Professionnel's (LFP) Disciplinary Committee's decision to declare former club player Kylian Mbappe's appeal inadmissible in the wage dispute.

“We are very pleased that the Disciplinary Committee has decided not to sanction Paris Saint-Germain as the player had requested. By declaring his request inadmissible, the Disciplinary Committee has put an end to this long-running sequence,” PSG said in a statement.

“After initially hearing the parties' arguments on 11 September, the LFP's 18-strong Legal Committee repeatedly insisted on the need for mediation between the player and Paris Saint-Germain to find a compromise, in the light of PSG's clear arguments. As the mediation process was totally rejected by the player, the Legal Committee decided to stick to the only contract approved by itself, and to disregard the other agreements reached between the player and the Club,” it added.

The Real Madrid striker is in conflict with his former club from whom he is still demanding €55m in wages and bonuses from the club.

PSG said:“What remains in dispute, and should be examined by the Labour Court, is that the approved contract was legally amended by mutual agreement in August 2023 for the 2023/2024 season. This amendment was confirmed several times by the player, in particular in January 2024, before he decided once the season was over to go back on all his commitments.”

If the player unfortunately persists in failing to honour his commitments and pursuing this dispute before the Conseil des Prud'hommes in a way that is incomprehensible and damaging, both for himself and for French football, the Club is prepared to fully expose the situation before the competent court, PSG added.

“In law and in fact, the player has made clear and repeated public and private commitments that the Club is simply asking him to honour, after having benefited from unprecedented advantages on the part of the Club for 7 years in Paris.”

“Fundamentally, this is a question of good faith, honesty, upholding the values and respect of the Paris institution and its supporters, which is more important than any player. After today's decision, the Club reiterates its hope that an amicable solution can be found (something PSG has always been open to, despite the player's repeated bad faith), so that all parties can finally turn the page,” PSG concluded.