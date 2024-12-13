Qatar Stars League Holds Annual Club Licensing Seminar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Qatar Stars League (QSL) organized the annual Club Licensing at the Marsa Malaz Kempinski hotel, The Pearl, on Wednesday in the presence of QSL CEO Hani Taleb Ballan, representatives from 20 First Division League and Second Division League clubs, such as Club Licensing Officers, Sports Officers, Finance Officers, Advisors and Heads of Youth Development.

The seminar, which served as a crucial for enhancing the club licensing framework and preparing clubs for the upcoming 2025-2026 season, addressed key topics including updates on the current Club Licensing Regulations, enhancements to Club Licensing Administration System (CLAS) and the application timeline for both AFC Club Licensing and QSL Club Licensing.

The QSL's Business Planning & Club Licensing Department provided detailed insights into regulatory updates, ensuring that all clubs are well-equipped to meet the evolving requirements of club licensing. By fostering open dialogue and collaboration, the seminar underscored QSL's commitment towards maintaining high standards of professionalism and competitiveness in football.

The Club Licensing Seminar is an integral part of the league's strategic vision to elevate football standards across Qatar, ensuring the long-term success and sustainability of all clubs.