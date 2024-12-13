Four Injured In Russian Strike On Myrne In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces have launched a strike on Myrne in the Kharkiv region, injuring four people.

Kharkiv Regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"The occupiers struck Myrne in the Berestyn district. According to preliminary reports, two people were -- they are employees of a civilian enterprise," the post said.

In Kharkiv, Shahed drone hits roof of apartment block

According to Syniehubov, civilian infrastructure was damaged.

Later, he added that the number of those injured in the attack had increased to four.

Early on December 13, the Russian army launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine, targeting energy infrastructure.