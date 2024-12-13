Qatar, Kuwait Discuss Ties In Civil Aviation

DOHA: of H E Mohammed bin Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Thani met President of Kuwait's Directorate General of Civil (DGCA) Sheikh Humoud Mubarak Humoud Al Sabah, on the sidelines of the High-Level Ministerial Segment at the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Security Week 2024 in Muscat, Oman. The two officials discussed bilateral relations in civil aviation and ways to enhance them. The meeting was attended by Mohammed Faleh Al Hajri, in charge of managing the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority.

