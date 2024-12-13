عربي


Ministers Tour Doha Metro Facilities

12/13/2024 2:18:41 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Minister of Environment and Climate Change H E Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie and Minister of transport H E sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Thani toured the Doha Metro project yesterday. The Transport Minister was briefed on the operational processes of its stations. He was also briefed on the functioning of the operation facility of the Doha Metro, which includes the metro's Integrated Control Center (ICC), and train maintenance depot. Professionals representing Qatar Rail also briefed the minister on the technical capabilities and the network's monitoring and control systems.

The Peninsula

