Shusha City Covered With Snow

12/13/2024
Laman Ismayilova
The first snowfall of the season has fallen in the city of
Shusha, Azernews reports.
Snow that fell at night gave the city a special beauty. The air
temperature has dropped significantly compared to previous
days.
Snowflakes covered the historic architecture and rugged terrain
in a soft layer of white, highlighting the city's profound
beauty.
Shusha is known for its rich cultural heritage. The snow adds a
magical quality to the city.
The iconic panoramas of the surroundings are now draped in a
silvery veil, offering mesmerizing views that local residents and
visitors cherish alike.
