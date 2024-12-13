J&K Senior Women Crush Mizoram By 223 Runs
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar: J&K senior women's team captain Jasia Akhtar slammed a thunderous century, while explosive Rubia Syed and solid Chitra Singh Jamwal scored power-packed big fifties as the trio butchered rival bowlers with power, punch and utmost timing as J&K crushed minnows Mizoram by a big margin of 223 runs in the ongoing Senior Women's One-Day Trophy at 22 Yards, Salt Lake, Kolkata, on Thursday.
Earlier, batting first, J&K scored a massive total of 353 runs in the stipulated 50 overs, losing 6 wickets in the process.
Jasia showed Stellar grit and tenacity to notch up a cracking century. She scored 165 runs off just 111 balls, studded with 20 fours and 8 massive sixes, while Chitra scored 75 off 114 balls with 7 boundaries and Rubia contributed unbeaten 71 runs off just 29 balls with 2 fours and 8 sixes,
In form openers Rudrakshi Chib (12) and Bawandeep Kaur fell cheaply.
Tara g Jha was the most successful bowler for Mizoram, taking 4 wickets by conceding 50 runs in her 10 overs, while Mamta Rai claimed one wicket.
In reply, Mizoram bundled out for paltry 130 runs to lose the match by a huge margin of 223 runs.
Felfel Pautu top scored with 48 runs off 75 balls studded with 8 delectable boundaries, while Anita Lodhi contributed 27 runs off 45 balls with 4 fours.
For J&K, Mariya Noorain, Sandhya Sayal and Rudrakshi Chib claimed 3 wickets each, while Ananaya Sharma claimed one wicket.
For her superb batting display Jasia Akhtar was adjudged as the player of the match.
Member-Administration JKCA Anil Gupta and Members Cricket Operations and Development JKCA Mithun Manhas congratulated the team for this big victory and stepping forward for sealing berth in knockout stage.
