Heineken Holding N.V. announces proposed changes to its Board of Directors

Jean-Marc Huët to be appointed as Chair to succeed Maarten Das

Retirement of Maarten Das as non-executive member and Chair Reappointment of Alexander de Carvalho as non-executive member

Amsterdam, 13 December 2024 – The Board of Directors of Heineken Holding N.V. will propose at the Annual General Meeting of (AGM) in April 2025 to appoint Jean-Marc Huët as non-executive member of the Board of Directors of Heineken Holding N.V., for the maximum period of four years, i.e. until the AGM in 2029. The Board of Directors has appointed Mr Huët as Chair of the Board of Directors, conditional upon his appointment as non-executive member of the Board of Directors.

Jean-Marc Huët (1969) is a Dutch national. Mr Huët holds an MBA from INSEAD (Fontainebleau, France) and a bachelor's degree from Dartmouth College (New Hampshire, USA). Mr Huët is Chairman of the Board of Directors of Lonza Group. Mr Huët also serves as Chair of the Supervisory Board of Vermaat Groep. Mr Huët will step down as member and Chair of the Supervisory Board of Heineken N.V. at the AGM of Heineken N.V. in April 2025.

Maarten Das will retire as non-executive member and Chair of the Board of Directors when his current term ends at the AGM in April 2025. Mr Das was first appointed to the Board of Directors in 1994 and held the role of Chair since 2002.

Charlene de Carvalho-Heineken noted:”On behalf of the Board and the Heineken family I would like to thank Maarten for his commitment and involvement over more than three decades. It has been a pleasure working with him and we will treasure the memories of his wisdom and perspective in leading the board.”

Furthermore, the Board of Directors of Heineken Holding N.V. will propose at the AGM in April 2025 to reappoint Alexander de Carvalho as non-executive member of the Board of Directors of Heineken Holding N.V., for a next four-year term.

Heineken Holding N.V. engages in no activities other than its participating interest in Heineken N.V. and the management or supervision of and provision of services to that company.

HEINEKEN is the world's most international brewer. It is the leading developer and marketer of premium and non-alcoholic beer and cider brands. Led by the Heineken® brand, the Group has a portfolio of more than 350 international, regional, local and specialty beers and ciders. With HEINEKEN's over 85,000 employees, HEINEKEN brews the joy of true togetherness to inspire a better world. HEINEKEN's dream is to shape the future of beer and beyond to win the hearts of consumers. HEINEKEN is committed to innovation, long-term brand investment, disciplined sales execution and focused cost management. Through "Brew a Better World", sustainability is embedded in the business. HEINEKEN has a well-balanced geographic footprint with leadership positions in both developed and developing markets. HEINEKEN operates breweries, malteries, cider plants and other production facilities in more than 70 countries. Most recent information is available on the websites: and and follow HEINEKEN on LinkedIn , Twitter and Instagram .

