Weekend OTT Movie Binge: From Bougainvillea To Kadha Innuvare On Netflix, Sonyliv, And More

OTT releases for weekend : It's already Friday, and as another week winds down in the lead-up to the New Year, let's look at the new OTT releases awaiting you this weekend.



LiveMint brings you a list of all the new movie releases on OTT platforms this weekend, which you can binge-watch.



From Fahad Faasil-starrer Malayalam Bougainvillea to Elton John's documentary, there's plenty lined up to hit your small screens.



Bougainvillea

The movie centres on the story of a politician's daughter from Tamil Nadu who goes missing while studying in Kerala. As the investigation unfolds, the police discover that several other women have disappeared in a similar manner.



The film stars Jyothirmayi, Kunchacko Boban, and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles. It is directed by Amal Neerad, known for his crime thrillers and action films.

Where to watch : Bougainvillea will be available on SonyLIV

Kadha Innuvare

Kadha Innuvare is a remake of the popular Telugu film C/o Kancharapalem. It is an anthology featuring four unique stories in which each couple struggles to be with their loved ones despite facing numerous challenges.



The film stars Biju Menon, Methil Devika, Siddique, and Nikhila Vimal. Written and directed by Vishnu Mohan, it is produced by Vishnu Mohan, Jomon T John, and Shameer Muhammed.

Where to watch : Kadha Innuvare will stream on Manorama Max

Despatch

Despatch is a crime drama Starring Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role. Set against the backdrop of India's evolving journalism industry, the film follows Joy Bad, a crime reporter. The story takes a dramatic turn when Joy uncovers the murder of a drug lord and a real estate scam linked to the 2G spectrum scandal. Driven by his findings, he embarks on an investigation into both cases.

Where to watch: Despatch will stream on Zee 5

Carry On revolves around an airport security officer who races to outsmart a mysterious traveller who forces him to let a dangerous item slip onto a Christmas Eve flight.



The film stars Taron Egerton, Sofia Carson, and Jason Bateman.

Where to watch : Carry On will stream on Netflix

Elton John: Never Too Late

Elton John's documentary offers a rare glimpse into the iconic singer's life. The movie showcases never-before-seen concert footage of the singer, handwritten journals, and family videos, which viewers can watch right from their personal devices.

Where to watch: Elton John's documentary will stream on Disney+ Hotstar