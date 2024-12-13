World Bank Advocates For Continued Investment In Gender Equality

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
As Azerbaijan continues its journey toward gender equality in
the workplace, initiatives such as the World Bank's AZTAF program
have played a critical role in transforming the landscape for
women's employment. Shamsiyya Mustafayeva, Senior Gender Consultant
at the World Bank, sat down to discuss the remarkable strides made
in the country's gender equality efforts, as well as the hurdles
still to overcome.
In her interview with Azernews , Mustafayeva
offers insights into the key challenges women face in Azerbaijan's
workforce, particularly in traditionally male-dominated industries
such as transport and technical sectors, and shares recommendations
for ensuring lasting change.
What is the AZTAF Program?
It is worth noting that in February 2022, the European Union
(EU) and the World Bank (WB) launched a transformative initiative
for Azerbaijan: the Azerbaijan Rapid Technical Assistance Facility
(AZTAF). With a total budget of EUR 5.25 million, this three-year
program aims to provide crucial advisory, analytical support, and
capacity building to the Government of Azerbaijan in alignment with
the country's 2030 National Priorities. Funded by the EU and
managed by the World Bank, the AZTAF program supports four key
areas: strengthening institutions and governance, enhancing
economic development and market opportunities, improving
connectivity, and promoting energy efficiency, environmental
sustainability, and climate action.
One of the key focus areas of the AZTAF program is inclusive
growth and social inclusion, which includes promoting gender
equality in the workplace. Through this initiative, the World Bank
is working closely with Azerbaijan to remove barriers to women's
participation in various sectors and ensure equal opportunities for
all. This aligns with the country's broader vision of creating a
more inclusive economy. Shamsiyya Mustafayeva, Senior Gender
Consultant at the World Bank, spoke with us about the World Bank's
role in supporting gender equality, the AZTAF program's
contributions, and the ongoing efforts to overcome barriers for
women in the workforce.
Removing barriers: The AZTAF Program and women's
employment
Mustafayeva began by emphasizing the Azerbaijani government's
crucial role in advancing women's rights in the workforce,
alongside the World Bank's support.“The World Bank aligns its
efforts with the government's policies,” she explained.“The
Azerbaijani government has been in the driver's seat, and our role
is to help implement its vision.”
A significant breakthrough came in 2022 when the Azerbaijani
government, with the support of the Ministry of Labour and Social
Protection of Population, decided to lift a long-standing
Soviet-era prohibition that restricted women from working in 675
professions. This move, which Mustafayeva calls“huge,” enables
women to pursue careers in fields previously closed off to them,
such as oil, gas, and mining. However, while the policy change is a
major step forward, there are still considerable challenges ahead,
particularly in encouraging women to enter technical fields.
The Root of the problem: Social barriers and gender
stereotypes
Despite the legal changes, Mustafayeva highlighted the
persistence of social and cultural barriers that prevent women from
fully participating in these newly opened professions. One major
obstacle is the lack of women pursuing studies in STEM.“If we
don't encourage girls to study STEM subjects, we won't have female
engineers, and without them, women won't be able to fill technical
roles,” she explained.
She also pointed to societal stereotypes about gender roles,
which influence both girls' and boys' career choices from a young
age.“We need to change the mindset that certain professions are
for men only,” Mustafayeva urged, recalling how even teachers in
engineering fields may reinforce outdated views, unintentionally
discouraging girls from pursuing these careers.
Furthermore, the burden of household responsibilities often
falls disproportionately on women, making it harder for them to
compete on equal footing with men in the workplace. Mustafayeva
stressed the importance of flexible working hours, paid paternity
leave, and the establishment of better childcare services to
alleviate this burden.“There is a lot that both the government and
companies can do,” she said.“The government can improve
infrastructure, such as kindergartens and schools, while companies
can ensure fair hiring and promotion practices and offer flexible
work arrangements.”
Progress in the transport sector: Challenges and
opportunities
Turning to the transport sector, Mustafayeva shared the findings
from the gender assessment at Baku Port and Azerbaijan Railways.
The data showed that women remain significantly underrepresented in
both technical roles and leadership positions within these
industries, with female representation in the workforce ranging
from just 10% to 17%. While this mirrors global trends in the
transport sector, where women's participation is traditionally low,
Azerbaijan is taking proactive steps to close the gender gap.
“Both Baku Port and Azerbaijan Railways are making commendable
efforts to change this. For example, the Port of Baku has set a 20%
target for women in leadership and technical positions by 2030,”
Mustafayeva noted.
Additionally, Azerbaijan Railways has made history by training
women to become machinists-the first women to operate trains in
Azerbaijan's railway system.
Both institutions are reforming their policies to ensure fair
hiring and promotion processes. Positive discrimination is
sometimes being used to increase female representation in specific
sectors, such as crane operation at the Port of Baku, where the
first female crane operator was hired in 2023 after more than 70
years of male-only occupation in this role.
Sustaining progress: Moving
forward
Despite the positive changes, Mustafayeva emphasized that the
road to gender equality in the workplace is far from complete. The
government, businesses, and society must continue to push for
progress on multiple fronts-changing attitudes, dismantling
stereotypes, and ensuring that women have equal opportunities to
succeed in every field.
“We need to create an environment where women can thrive and
fulfill their potential,” she said.“Azerbaijan, like many other
countries, needs to tap into the full potential of its population,
and that means ensuring that women have the opportunity to
contribute meaningfully to the economy.”
In her closing remarks, Mustafayeva reflected on the importance
of continued investment in gender equality initiatives.“It's about
creating an environment where both women and men have equal access
to opportunities, where their potential is recognized and nurtured,
regardless of their gender,” she concluded.
Azerbaijan's journey toward gender equality is well underway,
with significant milestones like the AZTAF program and the removal
of restrictive laws creating new avenues for women's participation
in the workforce. However, real, lasting change will require
concerted efforts across all sectors of society-government,
businesses, educational institutions, and families-to break down
the cultural and structural barriers that still hinder women's full
potential. The World Bank's continued collaboration with the
Azerbaijani government signals a positive outlook, but as
Mustafayeva pointed out, the work must not stop until women
everywhere in Azerbaijan can pursue careers of their choosing,
unencumbered by outdated norms or systemic discrimination.
