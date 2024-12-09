Ex-MLA From KCR's BRS A German Citizen: Telangana HC Imposes ₹30 Lakh Fine On Chennamaneni Ramesh

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Telangana High Court fined a former BRS leader on Monday for contesting with forged documents while being a German citizen. Multi-term MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh was ordered to pay ₹25 lakh to leader Aadi Srinivas - who currently holds the Vemulawada constituency.

“Backlash for former MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh ⁬ in High Court. ₹30 lakhs fined to Ramesh ⁬ who was elected MLA with false documents as a German citizen. High Court order to pay ₹25 lakhs to petitioner Adi Srinivas ⁬ and ₹5 lakhs to Service Authority,” the lawmaker exulted in a social media post.

The court also noted that Ramesh had failed to provide any documentation from the German embassy confirming that he was no longer a citizen.



The politician has held the Vemulawada constituency for four terms - including three elections contested on a BRS ticket. He was denied a ticket for the 2023 elections due to the pending citizenship case and eventually took up an advisor role under the previous K Chandrashekar Rao government.



The update came even as Bharat Rashtra Samithi lawmakers clashed with their Congress counterparts at the Telangana Assembly on Monday.

"Double standard of Congress needs to be exposed. On the one hand in Parliament, Rahul Gandhi wears a t-shirt saying Adani and the Prime Minister are one but the fact is Adani and Revanth Reddy are best friends. Therefore, we are exposing the Congress and we will continue to expose them in the House also. If Rahul Gandhi can be allowed in Parliament, there's no reason why we should not be allowed here," BRS Working President KT Rama Rao told ANI.

Tensions between the two parties escalated last week after BRS leaders Kalvakuntla Kavitha and Harish Rao were placed under house arrest to prevent their participation in a protes. The protest was organised in response to the arrest of several BRS leaders including Harish Rao and Kaushik Reddy.

(With inputs from agencies)