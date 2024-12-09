QNB Group Recognised As One Of The 'World's Best Companies In Sustainable Growth 2025'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: QNB Group has been included in the TIME Magazine's prestigious list of“World's Best Companies in Sustainable Growth 2025.” A global ranking that identifies companies that demonstrate outstanding performance in sustainable development, growth, and environmental impact. This recognition underscores QNB's commitment to sustainable practices and its leadership in the sector.

As the only Qatari and GCC company featured in this esteemed report, QNB stands out among a landscape of global institutions.

The Bank has distinguished itself by securing an impressive ranking in the Banks & Financial Services sector, showcasing its unwavering commitment to sustainable growth and innovative financial solutions that prioritize environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors.

The recognition reaffirms the bank's robust performance and strategic initiatives aimed at creating long-term value for its stakeholders while positively impacting the communities it serves.

QNB continues to embed sustainable practices and finance initiatives that align with its vision of fostering economic growth while promoting environmental stewardship and social responsibility.

QNB Group is one of the leading financial institutions in the MEA region and among the most valuable banking brands in the regional market. Present in over 28 countries across Asia, Europe, and Africa, it offers tailored products and services supported by innovation and backed by a team of over 31,000 professionals dedicated to driving banking excellence worldwide.