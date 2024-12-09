QIASS Hosts Cybersecurity Seminar On Digital Security

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar International Academy for Security Studies (QIASS) hosted an insightful and timely on digital security at its Lusail campus.

The event, titled 'Criminal Threats to Business,' brought together professionals, local organizations, and experts to discuss and address the growing risks of email compromise, phishing, malware, and ransomware.

The evening seminar featured keynote speakers Ammar Barghouty, QIASS's Director of Cyber Consulting & Cyber Training and Peter LaFranchise, Security Consultant at QIASS.

Seasoned cybersecurity experts with decades of experience, Barghouty and LaFranchise both led engaging discussions on cyber hygiene, preventative measures, and effective incident response strategies.

“Cyber threats today are more advanced than ever, and defending against them requires knowledge, preparedness, and collaboration. Organizations must recognize that digital security is no longer just an IT issue-it's a leadership imperative. At QIASS, we are dedicated to helping businesses across Qatar build innate resilience to these emerging threats by providing the insights and strategies necessary to safely and securely navigate today's ever-evolving digital world.” said Barghouty.

The seminar was part of QIASS's long-term commitment to providing Qatari organizations and businesses with practical and effective cybersecurity knowledge.

Attendees left with invaluable insights on recognizing and mitigating cyber threats, as well as a stronger foundation in digital security best practices and response planning.

Participants also benefited from an interactive Q&A session, where they engaged directly with experts and exchanged pro-active ideas with peers.

Looking ahead, QIASS plans to launch broader cybersecurity initiatives in 2025, including more training workshops and public awareness campaigns aimed at strengthening the nation's digital defences.

These ongoing initiatives are part of QIASS's enduring commitment to serve the Qatari community and promote a more secure and informed business environment.