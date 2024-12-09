Winners Of Safari's 'Win 25 MG Car' Fifth Draw Announced

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The fifth draw of the Shop and Drive Win 25 MG Car Promotion, a mega by Safari, a leading hypermarket chain in Doha, has been completed.

The draw took place on December 8 at 10:00 AM at the Safari Hypermarket, Industrial Area Street 16, and the winners of four MG cars were selected in the presence of representative from the Qatar of Commerce, Safari management.

The first prize winner, Abdullatif Mohammad Azam (Coupon Number: SND501168207), will receive a Morris Garages RX8 - 2024 model. The second prize winners, Arshad (Coupon Number: SND500280939), Abdul Qadir (Coupon Number: SND500593832), and Amena Alkuwari (Coupon Number: SND500853711), will each receive a Morris Garages MG5 - 2024 model. The sixth draw of this Shop and Drive promotion will be held on January 22, 2025, at Safari Mall in Abu Hamour. Anyone can participate in this promotion by obtaining a raffle coupon with a purchase of just fifty riyals from any Safari outlet.