MONIIFY Daily launches as the go-to tech and crypto show for Gen Z in emerging markets

(MENAFN- BCW Global) Dubai, UAE, 9 December, 2024: MONIIFY (moniify.com), the business news platform designed for zillennial audiences in emerging markets, has announced the launch of MONIIFY Daily, its flagship show delivering essential updates on the industries shaping the future, including technology and cryptocurrency.



Hosted by Carly P. Reilly and Uptin Saiidi, the show combines expert analysis and insights on the day’s biggest news topics in the technology and crypto industries. MONIIFY Daily is tailored to empower entrepreneurs, investors, and professionals with the knowledge they need to stay ahead in rapidly evolving markets.



Carly P. Reilly previously created Overpriced JPEGs, a web3 focused podcast. She also hosts The Carly P. Reilly show on YouTube, where she highlights the latest news across the technology, finance and internet sectors.



Uptin Saiidi is a former journalist turned digital creator with over 3 million followers and 1 billion video views. His expertise spans tech, finance, and culture, with content that has reached audiences globally.



MONIIFY Daily will feature business leaders and technology experts from Asia and the Middle East. Joining the show as regular contributors will be Will Koulouris, previously CNBC International’s markets reporter, Maria Vovchok, ranked amongst the top 25 Women in Fintech & Blockchain in the MENA region, and Amitoj Singh, Head of Digital Economy at MONIIFY. The show’s production team is led by Emmy Award winner Sean Stephens who was previously at Vice News, and Anna Barto who was previously at Google and YouTube. The show brings together journalists from global media houses and technology platforms including CNN, Al Jazeera, Complex, Google News and others.



MONIIFY Daily episodes will drop Monday to Friday every week on MONIIFY.com, with videos also available on YouTube, X, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn, for global audiences with a focus on high-growth markets such as the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, India, and Singapore.





