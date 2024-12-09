Russia-Syria special-op sets free imprisoned troops from jihadists

(MENAFN) A joint Syrian-Russian counter-terrorism operation has successfully freed Syrian cadets and officers who were trapped by jihadist in Aleppo, according to the Syrian Defense Ministry. The operation was launched to break a siege imposed by groups, including Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), in the northwestern part of the city.



The cadets, stationed at the Assad Military Engineering Academy near Aleppo, initially fought off the militants using medium- and heavy-caliber weapons, as well as drones. However, they were later surrounded by additional groups armed with heavy vehicles, including tanks, artillery, and more drones. The attack resulted in casualties, but the ministry did not specify the number of deaths or injuries.



Through close Syrian-Russian military coordination, the siege was eventually lifted, and the cadets were safely evacuated to Homs, where they received medical care. The attack on the academy was part of a broader offensive launched by HTS and its allies, who captured large swathes of territory in Aleppo and Idlib provinces. Aleppo, Syria's second-largest city, had been under government control since 2016.



HTS, formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, is classified as a terrorist organization by Syria, Russia, Iran, the U.S., and several other countries. The recent clashes between jihadist forces and the Syrian government were the first major conflict since a ceasefire was brokered by Russia and Turkey in March 2020.



The Syrian government, with Russian support, has been fighting back against the insurgents, with Russian airstrikes targeting militant positions. Moscow, which has maintained a military presence in Syria since 2015, continues to support the Syrian government in its battle against various terrorist groups, including al-Nusra and ISIS.

