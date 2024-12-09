Escalation in northwest Syria once again brings Aleppo to center of conflict

(MENAFN) The recent escalation in northwest Syria has once again brought Aleppo to the center of conflict. Following clashes that broke out after a ceasefire in Lebanon, a coalition of armed groups, including the Turkey-backed Syrian National and jihadist factions like the Levant Liberation Organization, launched a well-coordinated offensive on the city. This marks the start of a new wave of violence not seen in four years.



The battle for Aleppo is significant beyond its strategic location. It is emblematic of Syria’s wider regional power struggles and underscores the instability that continues to define the country’s civil war. Despite international efforts for peace, Syria remains fractured, and Aleppo’s fate is increasingly crucial in determining the region’s geopolitical dynamics.



The assault on Aleppo has seen militants enter the city’s western suburbs, advancing toward Saadallah al-Jabri Square, a symbolic site in the heart of the city. Many residents are shocked by the rapid progression of the militants, highlighting that peace remains elusive. The Syrian army’s response has been lackluster, with reports of airstrikes from Russian and Syrian forces targeting militant supply routes. However, these efforts have not been enough to stem the tide of the insurgents.



Aleppo, Syria’s second-largest city, is vital not only for its economic role but also for maintaining the government’s grip on power. Its fall to extremist groups would severely damage President Bashar Assad’s authority, shifting the balance of power in Syria.



Complicating matters further is the involvement of Iran, whose forces have a significant military presence in Syria, particularly in Aleppo. Despite numerous military facilities, Iranian forces have failed to take decisive action against the advancing militants. This raises questions about Iran’s strategy, with its hesitance to engage directly possibly linked to concerns about Israeli or international coalition strikes.

