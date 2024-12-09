Media reports EU state considering reintroducing army conscription

(MENAFN) The Dutch Defense is considering reinstating compulsory military service, nearly three decades after it was abolished, according to a report by RTL. A document obtained by the network reveals that the ministry is contemplating the move due to concerns that the Netherlands could face a major conflict in the next five to ten years, driven by deteriorating global security conditions.



The document highlights the risks posed by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the situation in the Middle East, and other international flashpoints, noting that security cannot be taken for granted. The reinstatement of conscription would be a complex and lengthy process, but the Netherlands is prepared to follow suit if neighboring EU and NATO countries, such as Germany, France, and Poland, decide to reintroduce the draft.



In a comment to RTL, General Onno Eichelsheim, the Netherlands' Chief of Defense, stated that compulsory military service is not currently on the agenda and is not deemed necessary. He described the document as a “theoretical exercise” and emphasized that the military would need years to build the necessary infrastructure and training capacity to accommodate a large influx of recruits.



The Netherlands' military is currently capable of training about 1,000 draftees annually, with plans to increase that number to 9,000 by 2029. If the country were to reintroduce conscription, it could potentially require the military to train up to 200,000 recruits annually, a significant increase from current capabilities.



Although the draft technically still exists for men aged 17 to 45 and women aged 17 to 23, the requirement for individuals to serve has been suspended since 1997. The Netherlands remains a strong supporter of Ukraine, providing military aid and equipment, including tanks and fighter jets, to aid in the conflict with Russia.

