EQS-News: Nakiki SE / Key word(s): Letter of Intent/Investment

Partial Management Buy-Out by CEO Andreas Wegerich

09.12.2024 / 08:55 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Nakiki SE announces that CEO Andreas Wegerich, through his holding Wegerich UG, will carry out a strategic management buy-out. After acquiring an initial 19.22% of Nakiki SE shares, Wegerich now plans to acquire up to an additional 10% of the shares, which would give him control of approximately 29% of the company.



This transaction marks the beginning of a new phase for Nakiki SE, focused on consolidation and long-term growth. CEO Andreas Wegerich emphasizes the strategic importance of this step:“We are sending a clear signal for Nakiki's future. The participation of my investment holding in Nakiki SE not only reflects my confidence in the company's potential but also establishes a solid foundation for the next phase of growth. Our goal is to strengthen Nakiki's market position and build renewed trust with our customers, investors, and partners.”



By deciding to further expand his stake, Wegerich is pursuing a long-term vision: to reinforce the company as a leading player in the field of process financing. This change will enable Nakiki to achieve additional strategic objectives and further develop its potential in new and growing markets.



The Supervisory Board of Nakiki SE expressly welcomes this step, viewing it as a confirmation of the company's current direction. The management team is confident that Andreas Wegerich's increased stake will sustainably support the company's strategic alignment and pave the way for further growth.





NAKIKI SE

Johnsallee 30

20148 Hamburg



Telefon: +49 40 285 304 23-0

Internet:

E-Mail:



Handelsregister: AG München HRB 228000

WKN: WNDL30

ISIN: DE000WNDL300

