Jordan Reaffirms Unwavering Support For Syria, Calls For Inclusive Political Solution

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 9 (Petra) -- Prime Jafar Hassan reiterated Jordan's steadfast position on developments in the Syrian Arab Republic, emphasizing the Kingdom's unwavering solidarity with the Syrian people and respect for their right to determine their own future.Speaking at a parliamentary session on Monday, Hassan stated: "Our position is not a product of the moment; it has been a firm and consistent stance since the beginning of the Syrian crisis over 13 years ago."He underscored Jordan's long-standing advocacy for a solution that would end the suffering of the Syrian people, preserve Syria's territorial integrity, and safeguard its security, stability, and sovereignty. "The world recognizes the significant support Jordan has extended to our Syrian brothers and sisters throughout these years," he added.The Prime Minister highlighted Jordan's commitment to ensuring the security and well-being of Syria and its citizens, while safeguarding their achievements, history, and cultural heritage. He stressed the need for collective efforts to establish lasting peace and avoid further chaos in the region.Hassan also emphasized that Syria's stability and security are not just a national interest for Jordan but a strategic priority for the entire Arab region."We aspire to witness a new phase where Syria can overcome the painful events it has endured over many years," he said. He detailed the repercussions of the conflict, including violence, terrorism, and the proliferation of drug cartels and militias, noting that these challenges have extended into Jordan.The Prime Minister commended the Jordanian Armed Forces and security agencies for their unwavering efforts in protecting the Kingdom and its people.Looking ahead, Dr. Hassan expressed hope for the initiation of an inclusive political process in Syria. He affirmed Jordan's continued support for the Syrian people, promising urgent humanitarian assistance and calling on the international community to step up aid efforts.He revealed that King Abdullah II has directed government agencies to assess needs and encourage global contributions to address the ongoing crisis.Regarding Jordanian citizens currently in Syria, Hassan assured that their safety and secure return remain a top priority. The Ministry of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs, in coordination with relevant institutions, is closely monitoring the situation to ensure their well-being.