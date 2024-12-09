(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Rio de Janeiro's city hall has unveiled a daring plan to reshape its urban landscape. The project centers on demolishing the Elevado 31 de Março, an elevated highway linking the city center to the southern zone. This move aims to address longstanding issues plaguing the world-renowned Carnival parades.



The elevated highway has been a thorn in the side of Carnival organizers for years. It intersects Avenida Presidente Vargas, where samba gather before their performances. The structure's supports have also caused damage to oversized parade floats, hampering the spectacle.



Mayor Eduardo Paes sees this project as a chance to reclaim Rio's global prominence. He believes the city's allure remains strong, and this initiative will showcase its potential. The plan goes beyond mere demolition, encompassing a comprehensive urban renewal strategy.



The demolition will free up a staggering 700,000 square meters of space. This area will transform into a new district, fully integrated with the Sambadrome . Improved road systems and infrastructure will enhance the area's functionality and appeal.



A new tunnel will be constructed under the railway line to improve traffic flow. The freed-up space will host parks and residential buildings, adding green spaces and housing options. These additions aim to create a more livable and vibrant urban environment.

Samba's New Stage: Rio Demolishes Highway to Enhance Cultural Hub

Cultural enhancements form a significant part of the project. A dedicated Samba Museum will celebrate the rich history of this iconic Brazilian dance and music form. A new entertainment venue will further boost the area's cultural offerings.



The renovation pays homage to Oscar Niemeyer, the Sambadrome's original architect. A new structure, inspired by Brasília's National Congress building, will grace Avenida Presidente Vargas. It will stand above the entrance to the future tunnel connecting to Santo Cristo neighborhood.



Specific improvements to the Sambadrome include a Samba Museum behind the Praça da Apoteose. The adjacent Terreirão do Samba will receive a new performance venue and a park. These additions aim to enhance the area's cultural significance.



This ambitious project represents a significant investment in Rio's cultural infrastructure and urban planning. It aims to integrate the Sambadrome more fully into the surrounding area. The creation of new public spaces and cultural venues seeks to boost Rio's global appeal.











