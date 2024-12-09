Launch Of TRENG-PLP Coater

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



HONG KONG SAR - OutReach Newswire - 9 December 2024 - Toray Engineering Co.,Ltd has developed the 'TRENG-PLP Coater', a high-accuracy coating device for panel level packaging (PLP is an advanced semiconductor packaging technology) for which there is growing demand particularly from AI servers and data centers. Sales of the Coater will commence in December 2024.The Coater enables 2.5D packaginga next-generation semiconductor production technologyto be applied to larger substrates. Specifically, it is capable of creating detailed rewiring layers on glass substrates for use in interposers, which are a key component of integrated circuits. In this way, the Coater facilitates the production of high-performance semiconductors.Toray Engineering has already delivered pilot Coaters to a number of major semiconductor manufacturers to demonstrate its capabilities. Now, the company is preparing to mass-produce the devices, and is targeting orders totaling 3 billion yen by fiscal 2025, and 6 billion yen by fiscal 2030.In recent years, increased demand for generative AI servers has resulted in a proliferation of hyperscale data centers. As semiconductor performance has improved, the market for high-performance semiconductors has expanded rapidly; at the same time, this technological progress has driven demand for larger-scale and more efficient advanced semiconductor packaging, which is indispensable for the production of advanced semiconductor devices.Interposers are a key component in advanced semiconductor packaging, and are traditionally made of silicon. However, since interposers are square and silicon wafers are round in shape, cutting square interposers out of 300mm-diameter round silicon wafers inevitably results in waste silicon. Moreover, as semiconductor performance increases, package sizes have been increasing year on year, leading to fears of further decreases in production efficiency.PLP technologies, which use 600mm-square glass substrates, are seen as a potential solution to the above problems. The larger area of the glass substrate means that larger-scale packages can be produced compared to what is possible with silicon wafers, while its square shape means that the entire substrate can be effectively used to create square interposers without resulting in unused substrate.Yet the use of PLP technologies to create circuits is not without its own issues: warping of the glass substrate must be prevented, while the wiring materials and photoresist materials must be of a uniform thickness.To prevent warping, Toray Engineering has developed new technologies for the handling of large glass substrates, drawing on proprietary coating technologies for LCD panels, which are capable of controlling thickness with a high degree of precision. These technologies enable the TRENG-PLP Coater to create high-density rewiring layers on 600mm-square glass substrates.Hashtag: #toray #TRENG

About Toray Engineering

Toray Engineering is a global leader in innovative engineering technologies. Established in 1960, we have been designing and providing plant construction and FA equipment, as well as state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities and equipment such as FPD/semiconductor production equipment, films, and display materials. Under our business brand 'TRENG', we contribute to society by creating new value and realizing solutions to bring about a sustainable society. More information is available at



