Qatar University Exxonmobil STEM Teacher Academy Concludes

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar University ExxonMobil STEM Teacher Academy (QUESTA) has successfully concluded in Doha, thanks to the collaborative efforts and partnership of co-hosts the of Education and Higher Education, the National Educational Development Center (NEDC) at Qatar University's College of Education, and ExxonMobil Qatar.

The academy's closing ceremony was held at Qatar University's College of Education on December 5. It was attended by prominent figures, including Dr Ibrahim Al-Kaabi, Vice President for Academic Affairs; Dr Asma Al-Attiyah, Dean of the College of Education; Maryam Al Emadi, Director of the Educational Guidance Department at the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, Sarah Al Shraim, Director of the Curriculum and Learning Resources Department at the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, Nasser Al Jaber, CEO of Teach For Qatar; and Rashid Al-Hajri, Vice President and Manager of Public and Government Affairs at ExxonMobil Qatar, along with other officials and education experts.

QUESTA represents a crucial transformative step forward in STEM education in Qatar, aiming at enhancing students' outcomes in scientific subjects. Since its inception in 2012 under the name Qatar University ExxonMobil Teachers Academy (QUEMTA), the academy has been restructured to align with the vision and goals of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education and its 2024-2030 strategy,“Igniting the Spark of Learning,” which seeks to enhance and modernize Qatar's national curriculum.

This year, 60 teachers from Grades 7 and 8 across 30 preparatory schools in Qatar participated in the academy, including 10 teachers from Teach For Qatar.

“We're pleased to have held a highly productive academy with our partners, bringing together a powerful platform to enrich STEM education for teachers and students alike,” said Rashid Al Hajri, Vice President and Director of Government and Public Affairs at ExxonMobil Qatar.“The Qatar University ExxonMobil STEM Teacher Academy fosters vital STEM education, essential for developing a skilled workforce. STEM shapes many aspects of our lives and early engagement is crucial for students to understand their world,” he added.

“The Ministry of Education and Higher Education is dedicated to building strategic partnerships with institutions and companies that support scientific research, particularly in STEM fields. These partnerships are essential to the ministry's mission of developing a generation that is equipped with STEM skills and capable of driving the nation's progress through innovation,” said Maha Al-Ruwaili, Assistant Undersecretary for Educational Affairs at the Ministry of Education and Higher Education.