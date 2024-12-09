Trump Warns Of US Exit From NATO

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The newly elected U.S. President, Donald Trump, called on Russian President Vladimir to take immediate action for a ceasefire with Ukraine. also indicated that, if necessary, he is prepared to reduce military aid to Ukraine and withdraw the U.S. from NATO.

Trump made this statement on his social platform, Truth Social, urging that a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine must be implemented immediately, and negotiations should begin. He suggested that China could play a role in mediating the peace process.

Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin spokesperson, responded by reiterating Moscow's long-standing position that it is open to negotiating with Ukraine. He referred to Ukrainian President Zelensky's order in October 2022, which declared negotiations impossible while Putin remains in power.

The decree followed Putin's annexation of four Ukrainian regions, which Kyiv and the West viewed as a blatant violation of Ukraine's sovereignty.

Despite the political tension, President Zelensky described his recent discussions with Trump in Paris as“constructive,” though he provided no further details. He later warned via Telegram that Ukraine needs a just and durable peace that Russia cannot undermine.

Western countries are concerned that a quick agreement might have harmful consequences for Ukraine, allowing Russia to regain military strength and resume the war.

In an NBC News interview, Trump once again warned NATO allies that U.S. participation in the military alliance is not guaranteed. He questioned whether the alliance's members were paying their fair share.

Analysts believe that Trump's threat to withdraw from NATO could be a strategy to secure more concessions from Western allies.

The ongoing geopolitical tensions surrounding the Ukraine conflict and NATO's future involvement remain fluid. Trump's remarks reflect his tough stance on foreign policy, which may reshape U.S. relations with both its NATO allies and adversaries.

The next steps in negotiations and international responses will likely have significant consequences for global stability.

