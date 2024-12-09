GULF COAST INTERNATIONAL PROPERTIES® AGENT TAYLOR CANADA AWARDED LUXURY REALTOR OF THE YEAR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Gulf Coast International Properties® (GCIP) is proud to announce Realtor Taylor Canada has been named 2024 Luxury Realtor of the Year by Naples Real Producers magazine.The prestigious magazine held their First Annual Awards Gala at Elite Jets hangar in Naples on November 8th.The glittering event hosted by Real Producers Naples highlighted the pinnacle of successful realtors who dominate the local in Naples, Florida. The peer-voted award and recognition from the publication stands as a true badge of honor.Born and raised in Naples, Canada is an established, leading luxury real estate agent at Gulf Coast International Properties® in Naples. Taylor began in the family building business specializing in custom luxury homes prior to joining GCIP in 2016.GCIP is a record-setting brokerage offering a boutique approach to surpass client's expectations through uncompromising integrity, unprecedented concierge service, and a hands-on luxury experience. The award winning, multi-generational firm exemplifies the Naples reputation for luxury living.GCIP is incredibly proud of Taylor's well-earned award and congratulates him on this impressive recognition.# # #About Gulf Coast International Properties®Locally owned and operated, Gulf Coast International Properties® is a premier real estate firm specializing in luxury real estate in Naples, Florida. The award-winning company has been recognized by Who's Who in Luxury Real Estate, a worldwide collection of top brokers representing the finest luxury properties around the globe. The firm has over 100 years of combined experience in the local market.For more information, please contact:Taylor Canada at ...# # #Contact: Vicki Tracy, COO, Gulf Coast International PropertiesPhone: (239) 572-3799Email: ...

