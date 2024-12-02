Egypt Imports 158,700 Tonnes Of European Apples In 2023: Polish Fruit Growers

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Mirosław Maliszewski, a Member of the Polish Parliament (Sejm) and President of the Polish Fruit Growers Association, reported that Egypt imported approximately 158,754 tonnes of European apples during the 2022/2023 season, valued at €71.785m.

Speaking at a organized by the“Time for European Apples” campaign, Maliszewski highlighted the stability of European apple exports, with the Middle East gaining increasing prominence in the EU fruit market. He noted that Egypt was among the primary beneficiaries of EU fruit growers, reflecting a rising demand for European apples.

Poland alone accounted for 37.7% of the value of European apple imports to Egypt, with €31.819m worth of apples exported, amounting to 76,907 tonnes. Italy followed with €27.387m, while Greece exported €11.244m, Hungary €539,000, and Austria approximately €437,000.

Among the leading apple producers in the European Union, Poland, Italy, and France dominate. According to 2023 data, Poland ranks third or fourth globally in apple production, exceeding 3.8 million tonnes. Italy's production surpassed 2.2 million tonnes, while France's output neared 1.8m tonnes.

Poland stands as Egypt's leading apple supplier, with Greece and Italy also maintaining significant trade ties in the sector.

Maliszewski further addressed factors influencing the competitiveness of European apples in international markets and outlined challenges facing the fruit sector. These include evolving global trade dynamics and the imperative for sustainable farming practices.

He emphasized that climate change and stringent environmental regulations are driving the need for investments in innovative technologies and adaptive farming methods. The European fruit sector, he noted, is already adopting solutions for sustainable production while maintaining high-quality standards.