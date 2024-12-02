Israeli Occupation Warplanes Raid S. Lebanon, In Violation Of 60-Day Truce
12/2/2024 7:09:48 PM
BEIRUT, Dec 2 (KUNA) -- Israeli Occupation warplanes launched a series of raids targeting the areas of (Baslia and Al-Bureij) on the outskirts of the towns of (Jbaa) and (Mleeta) and (Jarjou) in the (Iqlim Al-Tuffah) region in southern Lebanon, the Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) said Monday.
The agency added that the occupation army's planes also raided the area between the towns of (Houmin Al-Fawqa) and (Deir Al-Zahrani) and the heights of (Jabal Safi) and the outskirts of the towns of (Arnoun), (Al-Luwaizeh) and (Mleikh).
These raids are considered a clear violation of the ceasefire that began in Lebanon last Wednesday under American-French sponsorship. (end)
